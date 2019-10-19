UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Becomes Top Instagram Personality In Film Industry

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

Mahira Khan becomes top Instagram personality in film industry

The fans of the actress now reach to five millions on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Mahira Khan turned as the country's top personality on Instagram in art and films industroy as her fans reached to five millions.

The actress, day after day, is growing and becoming the big name of the country's film and tv industry. This is now another milestone ini her careere that now a huge numbe of followers are watching her on Instagram.

Mahira Khan enjoygs international appearances and is brand ambassador of various organizations. She is also making hefty amount owinig to her outstanding performances in art and films.

The actress who is just 34-year old is growing with every passing day due to many reasons including her countless appearances at the international level events.

Many renowned personalities also follow Mahira Khan on Instagram incluidng Minal and Aiman and also Sajal Aly who are very close to five million mark in terms of thier followerrs on Instagram.

In 2018, the Raees Starlet's fame touched sky after her debute at the Cannes Film Festival. Mahira Khan also rubbed shoulders with international stars during her appearance and ramp walk at a Paris Fashion Week.

