Mahira Khan declares Yumna Zaidi best actress

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Pakistani glamorous star Mahira Khan has declared Yumna Zaidi as best actress.In a tweet, the Raees actress said she is biggest fan of Yumna Zaidi's acting and tries to watch her dramas.

In a response, Zaidi humbly thanked Mahira Khan.It is to be mentioned here that Hamsafar actress is currently busy in her upcoming movie �Superstar' that will be released on Eid-ul-Azha.