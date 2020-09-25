Mahira Khan discloses why she loves her character as “Khirad” Hamsafar

(@fidahassanain)

The actress still remembers her character in Hamsafar by calling it “special” even after nine years of long gap.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Popular actress Mahira Khan said she loved her character as “Khirad” in drama serial “Hamsafar”, disclosing that why this character remained very close to her.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan who is known for her acting in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan said: “What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said ? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar there is always more to say. Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave whole heartedly and when it came to her self respect she held that closest to her heart.

What a woman,”.

A few days ago, she had penned down lovely note for her child Azlan. She had written: “My one and only, my only one.11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama, your mimi. Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over. Only Yours,”.