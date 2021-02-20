UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Enjoys “Pajama Pawri”

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

Mahira Khan enjoys “Pajama Pawri”  

The actress along with her friends danced on the same tone of Dananeer’s short clip: “Yeah hum hain, yeah hamari car aur yeah hamari pawri ho rahi hey,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Lollywood Star Mahira Khan enjoyed “Pajama Party along with her friends by dancing on tone of “Pawri Ho rahi hey”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress also uploaded the video with the caption: “You’re suppaaa my love ♥️ @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen.

Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring -@momal15 @theycallmebebo__ @seherhafeez 🙋🏻‍♀️🔈 @yashrajmukhate,".

She along with her friends danced on the same tone of that short clip of Dananeer which went viral on social media.

“Yeah hum hain, Yeah hamari car hey aur yeah hamari pawri hey,” said the actress and her friends.

Related Topics

Social Media Car Ho Same Mahira Khan May Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Looking forward to visit Sri Lanka to strengthen f ..

3 minutes ago

Students can register for NSTC-18 till April 30

3 minutes ago

Three held with narcotics in sialkot

3 minutes ago

US should first consult Taliban for extension in w ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny Can Be Taken to Prison in Russia's Central ..

3 minutes ago

Sheraa develops new formula for building startups ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.