Mahira Khan enjoys “Pajama Pawri”  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Lollywood Star Mahira Khan enjoyed “Pajama Party along with her friends by dancing on tone of “Pawri Ho rahi hey”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress also uploaded the video with the caption: “You’re suppaaa my love ♥️ @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen.

Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring -@momal15 @theycallmebebo__ @seherhafeez 🙋🏻‍♀️🔈 @yashrajmukhate,".

She along with her friends danced on the same tone of that short clip of Dananeer which went viral on social media.

“Yeah hum hain, Yeah hamari car hey aur yeah hamari pawri hey,” said the actress and her friends.