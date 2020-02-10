UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Expresses Love For Brad Pitt Over Winning Oscar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:13 PM

Mahira Khan expresses love for Brad Pitt over winning Oscar

The actress has tweeted, saying that she adores Brad Pitt for securing the best actor award in Hollywood movie “Once Upon a Time”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Known actress Mahira Khan has expressed love for Hollywood actor Brad Pitt over winning the best supporting actor Oscar award" for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a time in Hollywood at the 92nd academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan wrote with hashtag of actor’s name and love sign: “ I adore you #Prad Pitt,”.

According to the details, Pitt saw off strong competition from Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

In the 1960s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pitt’s Booth is the easygoing stunt double for fading star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio); Booth also encounters the notorious Manson “family” who are living outside Los Angeles at the Spahn Ranch, a former filming location.

Pitt, 56, began his acceptance speech while giving reference to the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and its blocking of John Bolton’s testimony. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here,” said Pitt, “… which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave John Bolton this week.”

The actor dedicated his award to “my kids, who colour everything I do – I adore you” before paying tribute to Tarantino, whom he described as “an original … one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.” He also gave a shout-out to his parents, to stunt people, and to his co-star DiCaprio, on whose coattails he said he was “happy to ride … the view’s fantastic”.

