Mahira Khan Extends Good Wishes To Indian Actor Mouni Roy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

The Raees actor has congratulated the newly-wed Bollywood actor and prayed for her new journey.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) Lollywood star Mahira Khan has sent good wishes and love to Bollywood actor Mouni Roy who recently tied knot with beau Suraj.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared amazing pictures from her wedding ceremony held in Goa.

She wrote, “I found him at last ..

Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love Suraj & Mouni,”.

As her message surfaced on the photo-sharing app it received huge response from the fans and friends. Mahira Khan had also made good wishes on her wedding and prayed for the newly-wed bride.

The Raees actor wrote, “Mubarak! Khush raho aaabad raho..Ameen. Lots of love,”.

