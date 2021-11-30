UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan Faces Criticism For Promoting Emotionally ‘abusive Relationships'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Mahira Khan faces criticism for promoting emotionally ‘abusive relationships'

Rights Activist Kanwal Ahmed expresses concerns over her recent roles, expecting from the actress that she will do much better in future.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan is under fire on social media for her portrayal of “wrong woman” on screen.

Women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed came down hard upon the actress for portraying emotionally abusive relationships over the years. She also quoted the actor’s roles in Humsafar and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

She wrote, “Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings,”.

She also said: “Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative,".

"She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her,” she added.

Related Topics

Fire Social Media Same Mahira Khan From Top

Recent Stories

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over viol ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

21 minutes ago
 Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraf ..

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries ..

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Va ..

UAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Sho ..

2 minutes ago
 Four killed as marriage party car collides with tr ..

Four killed as marriage party car collides with truck

2 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars buste ..

Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars busted

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.