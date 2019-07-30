Mahira Khan gracefully responds to Firdous Jamal’s criticism

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Actress Mahira Khan has finally broken her silence over the rude comments made by industry’s veteran Firdous Jamal.

Mahira wrote a hand-written letter to share her feelings about the criticism she had been receiving from the past week.

The letter, written in her handwriting, reads, “We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future.”

She thanked all those who came out to support her, saying, “I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special.”

“As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshAllah,” she wrote.

The Superstar actress went on to say, “In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset – that a successful woman is a scary thought.”

No it isn’t, she said, adding that it’s a beautiful and empowering one.

“Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other,” she urged.

She concluded her letter saying, “I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then!”

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

While Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past, Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan in Bollywood besides winning several national and international awards.