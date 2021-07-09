UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Is All Set For ‘Hum Kahan Se Sachay They’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:41 PM

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay they’    

The actress will appear this time as an angry Mehreen Mansoor who is itched and annoyed with everything.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) Lollywood super star Mahira Khan is all set for her upcoming tv project known as Hum Kahaan Ke Sachay Thay.

She made this announcement on her Instagram account.

Wrapped in yellow color traditional attire, the actress was looking a bit angry and annoyed. Her hair were tied back and a large round glasses donning her face, with clear signs of anger visible on her forehead.

This time she is appearing on Hum TV screen as Mehreen Mansoor.

She looks particularly itched regarding something that clearly holds importance to her or more appropriately maybe the character being played by Mahira Khan was of a girl who was always angry and annoyed with everything in particular.

Umera Ahmed wrote the script.

Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawaz, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and others will also be starring in the upcoming project.

