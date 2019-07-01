UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Is Pleased To Be A Part Of National Youth Council

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 32 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:29 AM

Mahira Khan is pleased to be a part of national youth council

Prominent figures from various fields including, sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday formally approved the launch of 33-member National Youth Council (NYC) for uplift of youth of the country.

Major Tanveer Shafi, a Ghazi of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, has been appointed as the first member of the council. Mountaineer Samina Baig, who climbed K-2, and wheel-chair bound motivational speaker Muniba Mazari are also among the members of the council.

Cricketer Hassan Ali and Sana Mir from women’s cricket are also appointed as the members of the council.

From entertainment, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Zoe Viccaji have been included in the council.

Actress Mahira Khan has expressed her pleasure on being appointed as a member of the council.

Taking to Twitter, the actress said she is honoured to be a part of the first ever National Youth Council of Pakistan.

She thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the opportunity and said, “Let’s do this 👊🏼”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron in chief of the council while Usman Dar will be the chairman.

The council is aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the country’s decision making and ensure active participation of young professionals in national development.

