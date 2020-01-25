Mahira Khan learns how to fly kites from Rahul Dholakia

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on Saturday shared an adorable photo of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan from the sets of film Raees

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on Saturday shared an adorable photo of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan from the sets of film Raees.The Raees director took to Twitter and shared the throwback photo after the film completed three years of its release.In the photo, Rahul could be seen teaching Mahira Khan how to fly kites.

The adorable picture has taken the internet by storm and is winning the hearts of the fans.He tweets, "Teaching @TheMahiraKhan to fly kites - in the end humari patang kat jaati hai aur woh gaana gaati hai - #UdiUdiJaye #3YearsOfRaees."Commenting on it, Mahira says "Greaaaat times, miss all of you."Rahul's directorial Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, was released on January 25, 2017.The film collected over Rs270 crores at the box office.