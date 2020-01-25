UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Learns How To Fly Kites From Rahul Dholakia

Chand Sahkeel 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:09 PM

Mahira Khan learns how to fly kites from Rahul Dholakia

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on Saturday shared an adorable photo of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan from the sets of film Raees

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia on Saturday shared an adorable photo of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan from the sets of film Raees.The Raees director took to Twitter and shared the throwback photo after the film completed three years of its release.In the photo, Rahul could be seen teaching Mahira Khan how to fly kites.

The adorable picture has taken the internet by storm and is winning the hearts of the fans.He tweets, "Teaching @TheMahiraKhan to fly kites - in the end humari patang kat jaati hai aur woh gaana gaati hai - #UdiUdiJaye #3YearsOfRaees."Commenting on it, Mahira says "Greaaaat times, miss all of you."Rahul's directorial Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, was released on January 25, 2017.The film collected over Rs270 crores at the box office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Internet Film And Movies Bollywood Twitter Lead Shah Rukh Khan Mahira Khan January 2017 All From

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

1 hour ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.