Mahira Khan Marks Birthday Of Her Husband
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 01:04 PM
Actress expresses her affection by writing, “Happy birthday, my jaan,” followed by a small heart emoji
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) Lollywood actress Mahira Khan recently offered her fans a rare peek into her personal life as she marked birthday of her husband.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a heartfelt photo where she is seen embracing her husband, Salim Karim, to celebrate his birthday.
In the caption, Mahira expressed her affection by writing, “Happy birthday, my jaan,” followed by a small heart emoji. She also included a postscript, requesting her followers to "make a small dua [prayer] for us."
The picture shared by Mahira appears to be from one of her wedding events, where she wore a red and white floral lehnga and choli.
The ensemble was a beautiful fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, featuring a lehnga paired with a chunri dupatta.
Mahira Khan, a leading figure in Pakistan's entertainment industry, tied the knot with Salim Karim last year.
As they near their first wedding anniversary this October, Mahira remains private about her personal life, choosing to keep most details away from the public eye.
