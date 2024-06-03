- Home
- Showbiz
- Lollywood
- Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta
Mahira Khan Mesmerizes Fans By Sharing Heart-touching Moments Of Personal Life On Insta
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 11:48 AM
The actress actor has stunned in a vibrant hot pink saree while dining at a restaurant.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on Monday mesmerized her fans by sharing captivating moments from her life on social media.
In her latest Instagram post, the renowned actor stunned in a vibrant hot pink saree while dining at a restaurant. "Can you tell how hot it was from the photos?" the 39-year-old captioned her series of photos shared on Sunday night. In the images, Mahira wore a sleeveless hot pink chiffon saree paired with a plain pink blouse.
She completed her look with long gold earrings, loose wavy hair, and hot pink lipstick that perfectly matched her saree.
Her makeup was kept simple, focusing on a subtle eye look for the evening.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments, admiring her stunning appearance.
A fan added, "When I say no other woman stands a chance when Mahira Khan wears traditional, I mean it."
One user remarked, "I can see how hot you looked, definitely not talking about the weather." Another commented, "Definitely much hotter there in Karachi. You made us all forget everything."
Recent Stories
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams2 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore2 days ago
-
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date4 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya5 days ago
-
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show6 days ago
-
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors7 days ago
-
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa9 days ago
-
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA9 days ago
-
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed10 days ago
-
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch11 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke11 days ago
-
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail16 days ago