Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress actor has stunned in a vibrant hot pink saree while dining at a restaurant.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on Monday mesmerized her fans by sharing captivating moments from her life on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, the renowned actor stunned in a vibrant hot pink saree while dining at a restaurant. "Can you tell how hot it was from the photos?" the 39-year-old captioned her series of photos shared on Sunday night. In the images, Mahira wore a sleeveless hot pink chiffon saree paired with a plain pink blouse.

She completed her look with long gold earrings, loose wavy hair, and hot pink lipstick that perfectly matched her saree.

Her makeup was kept simple, focusing on a subtle eye look for the evening.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments, admiring her stunning appearance.

A fan added, "When I say no other woman stands a chance when Mahira Khan wears traditional, I mean it."

One user remarked, "I can see how hot you looked, definitely not talking about the weather." Another commented, "Definitely much hotter there in Karachi. You made us all forget everything."