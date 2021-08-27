UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan Openly Writes Love Note To Her Beau

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:49 PM

Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

The actress has shared the love note on her Instagram account, calling him the right person.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Mahira Khan openly wrote a letter to her beau and shared it with her fans and friends on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan introduced her beau. With a love note addressed directly to the special man in her life, Mahira Khan wrote, “My Love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are.”

She proceeded to tag Salim in the picture with the caption, “My Love.”

Earlier in 2020, Mahira had openly talked about Salim for the first time on an Instagram live session with Pehli Si Muhabbat actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

“You are in love now, his name is Salim. When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?” the designer asked during the live, to which the Raees actor had replied, “”Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho” [I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.] I think the same about him,”. She had further said, “I don’t know what have I done in my life, [but I] must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with,”.

Related Topics

Social Media Man Same Mahira Khan 2020 Instagram Love

Recent Stories

EU holds orientation session for Erasmus Mundus Jo ..

EU holds orientation session for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarships ..

3 minutes ago
 414 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

414 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet body on law okays legal proposals

Cabinet body on law okays legal proposals

3 minutes ago
 Fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh recovered

Fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh recovered

3 minutes ago
 Severe COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 2,000 in Japan - ..

Severe COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 2,000 in Japan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against accused

Court issues arrest warrants against accused

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.