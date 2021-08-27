Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared the love note on her Instagram account, calling him the right person.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Mahira Khan openly wrote a letter to her beau and shared it with her fans and friends on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan introduced her beau. With a love note addressed directly to the special man in her life, Mahira Khan wrote, “My Love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are.”

She proceeded to tag Salim in the picture with the caption, “My Love.”

Earlier in 2020, Mahira had openly talked about Salim for the first time on an Instagram live session with Pehli Si Muhabbat actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

“You are in love now, his name is Salim. When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?” the designer asked during the live, to which the Raees actor had replied, “”Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho” [I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.] I think the same about him,”. She had further said, “I don’t know what have I done in my life, [but I] must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with,”.