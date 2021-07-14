Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has rejected the rumors that she did struggle for her body image issues.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) Actor Mahira Khan has rejected rumors of cosmetic surgery with her iconic wit. She expressed these words during an interview to news organization. Mahira talked about the misconceptions people often made about one of which was that she underwent a nose job.

" I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much,” said the actress while referring to her makeup artist.

She recalled her talk with Asim Raza that she had already told him about the rumors.

“Many people think I have gotten a nose job,” said Mahira Khan.

“You can zoom my nose to know all this,” she wondered.

Asim Raza told her: “Bete, whoever tells you that you have got a nose job, unse bolo aake mujhse pooche. Kyunki mujhe tumhe shoot karna padta hai (ask them to come and speak to me.

Because I am the one who has to shoot you),”.

She smiled.

The actress also revealed that she had experienced body image issues just like any other woman.

“There were the days when I used to be depressed and anxious about her looks and body image,” she said, adding that it would be a lie if she said that she struggled with body image issues.

She went on to say: “ But I can empathize with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal,”.

“I did struggle with many other things. I fought against anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” she concluded.