Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki trains’ crash

The actress has prayed for the families who lost their loved ones in the incident and expressed her condolences for them.

KARACHI; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan prayed and condoled the family who were affected by Ghotki trains’ crash, urging the relevant authorities investigation into the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan prayed for the families who lost their loved ones in trains’ crash, and expressed her condolences for them. The Raees actress tweeted: “Awful awful news about the train accident at Ghotki. Prayers and condolences for those affected by it..I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident.

And the right decisions to be taken accordingly,”.

The death toll rose to 60 in trains’ clash after the authorities cleared and restored the track where the sad accident took place.

Railways Minister Azam said that he was ready to resign if his resignation meant the deceased can come back to life. He said his resignation was nothing to do with the deaths. However, he promised to hold investigation into the matter to bring the responsible to justice.