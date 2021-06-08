UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Pleads For Investigation Into Ghotki Trains’ Crash

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:44 PM

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki trains’ crash

The actress has prayed for the families who lost their loved ones in the incident and expressed her condolences for them.

KARACHI; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan prayed and condoled the family who were affected by Ghotki trains’ crash, urging the relevant authorities investigation into the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan prayed for the families who lost their loved ones in trains’ crash, and expressed her condolences for them. The Raees actress tweeted: “Awful awful news about the train accident at Ghotki. Prayers and condolences for those affected by it..I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident.

And the right decisions to be taken accordingly,”.

The death toll rose to 60 in trains’ clash after the authorities cleared and restored the track where the sad accident took place.

Railways Minister Azam said that he was ready to resign if his resignation meant the deceased can come back to life. He said his resignation was nothing to do with the deaths. However, he promised to hold investigation into the matter to bring the responsible to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Twitter Ghotki Mahira Khan Family Sad

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

2 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

3 minutes ago

One Out of Every Two Smartphones Will Support 5G b ..

12 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Pre-bookings for HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i N ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS, CMH Medical College ink MoU for academic, re ..

19 minutes ago

PM says killing of Muslim family in Canada is cond ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.