Mahira Khan Puts Internet On Fire With Stylish Attire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:13 PM

The Raes actress, who is currently filming the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has touched the hearts of the fans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Renowned actress Mahira Khan has put the internet on fire with her latest photos on the photo-sharing app.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who is seen in a bold attire won the hearts of the fans.

However, her attire generated a debate as some were in the favour and others said that it is her personal choice, and nobody should object the actress for wearing the dresses of her choice.

The acclaimed actress, who is currently filming the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, posted images showcasing her in bold outfits, which quickly sparked a heated debate on social media.

The critics argued that as a Muslim actress, Mahira should adhere to more conservative attire and respect cultural boundaries.

Mahira Khan made her name through her amazing performance in different films including Raees with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan.

