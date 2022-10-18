Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Raees actress has said that it is power game, and called it ‘sick and ‘shameful’.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Lollywood star Mahira Khan on Tuesday reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court acquitting Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in Shahzeb Khan murder case.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “Power di game!!! Sickk!! Shameful!,”.

A SC three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur were awarded death sentence by an anti-terrorism court in 2013 but the high court later converted Jatoi’s sentence into a life term in the high-profile Shahzeb murder case.

Sjjad Ali Talpur, the younger brother of Siraj Ali Talpur, and domestic help Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life sentence.

During the hearing, Advocate Latif Khosa represented Shahrukh Jatoi and contended that his clients were languishing in jail for the last eight years despite an agreement with the Shahzeb family.

He told the court that his clients had no intention to spread any kind of terror in the area.

Shahzeb, 20, was shot dead on the night between December 24 and 25 in 2012 in a posh locality of Karachi. The victim was the only son of a retired DSP in Defence Housing Authority and Shahrukh Jatoi was involved in the murder.

The complainant side in 2017 had ‘pardoned’ him under the Qisas and Diyat law but a year later, the top court had taken notice of it.