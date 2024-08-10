Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress shares her disappointment that she recently lost a gift from Karim, and suspects it may have been stolen

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Lollywood star Mahira Khan on Saturday disclosed that a special gift from her husband Salim Karim was stolen.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan talked about the thoughtful presents she received from Karim over the years, praising his impeccable taste in gifts.

Mahira Khan revealed that she treasured all the gifts he has given her.

However, the actress also shared her disappointment that she recently lost a gift from Karim, suspecting it may have been stolen.

She expressed frustration and concern, noting that Karim believed she might have intentionally misplaced the gift.

Mahira Khan also mentioned that Karim regularly gives her beautiful bangles as gifts every week, which she valued greatly.

Mahira Khan married Salim Karim in a formal ceremony in October 2023, marking her second marriage. Her first marriage, to Ali Askari in 2007, resulted in a son named Azlan but ended in divorce in 2015 after eight years.