Mahira Khan Reveals Her Ex-husband Is Proud Of Her

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

The actress says her ex-husband is witness of hard work and struggle she did to be what is now.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) Lollywood star Mahira Khan has opened up about the lovely bond she and her former husband continue to nurture.

In a recent interview to a local private tv, The Raees actor has praised her ex-husband for being supportive. The duo co-parents son Azlan who is now 11.

Mahira Khan said, “I’m divorced but my ex-husband is more pround of me. He knows my struggles and he knows how much I wanted it,”.

She said her immdiatley family like her parents and brother supported her and of course they are proud of her but her ex-husband is so proud of her, because he saw me doing hard work.

“I believe when people see you doing hard work they respect it. And my ex-husband is witness of that difficult time and hard workig to the stage where I am now,” she added.

The Lollywood queen Mahira Khan who is so excited about success of her Eid film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is quite busy these days for promotion of her film.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy film that is based on the story of a notorious cop that was played by Fahad Mustafa. The film was due to be releaed last year but it got delayed due to Covid-19.

More Stories From Showbiz

