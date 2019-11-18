UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Says She Doesn't Put A Lot Of Makeup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Mahira Khan says she doesn't put a lot of makeup

The actress says she tries her best to give time to her son Azlan

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th,2019) Leading actress Mahira Khan has said that she does not prefer to put on a lot of makeup and always tries to be real.
According to reports, the actress expressed these views while talking to her fans at Faiz Mela. The actress said that she discovered reality about herself three years ago about who she really was, and the need for her to stay away from all drama.

"I keep my all my things, especially the sorrows to myself and do not make them public," said Mahira Khan. She also commented people reactions to the artists' work, saying that the actors must have command over the technical details to produce quality work for the large audience.

She said a dictor of any project always plays an important role as he brings life to artists' work.
Mahira Khan also spoke in detail about her personal and professional life and discussed with her fans the things which she usually does not talk about in public.
"I just try to give time to my son Azlan who is currently in the fifth grade," said the actress.
It may be mentioned here that Mahira Khan recently was chosen for UNHCR.

The actress performed in number films and dramas and made her name within very short spane of time.

