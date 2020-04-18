UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Says She Is In Love With Someone

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

The actress in an interview conducted by Samina Pirzada says that she is so shy about disclosing it but there is someone special she in love with.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Pakistan renowned actress Mahira Khan confessed to being in love but she did not reveal the name of her beloved here on Saturday.

In an interview Samina Pirzada on YouTube, Mahira Khan said that she was in love with someone when she was asked that whether there was someone special in her life.

“Yes, I think I’m in love. I don’t know; I’m so shy about it,” said Mahira Khan, asserting, “You might but he’s not from the industry,”.

She refused to shared the name when asked to share his name.

However, Samina, the interviewer, assured her that she had all the right in the world to do that.

“I Just don’t want any Nazar (evil eye) though I know we should not be so superstitious,” the actress said.

To another question about her quarantine life, she said that Azlan, her son, was happy that she was at home.

“He loves that his mum is constantly around him at home,” she added.

Mahira Khan was of the view that their work (showbiz) would start late even if lockdown was lifted up, saying that she would go to see her “naani” (grandmother) soon after the lockdown is left over.

Sharing her experience of spending much time at home, Mahira Khan said that she opened old books kept there and started reading them.

“I discovered many others things during this time,” she added.

