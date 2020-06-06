Mahira Khan says she never endorsed skin whitening cream

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has said that she has been refusing appearance in ads for skin whitening creams.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Popular actress Mahira Khan said that she never appeared in any ad of skin whitening cream on tv.

“I have been refusing it even since I was a VJ till now and never endorsed a skin lightening product,” said Mahira Khan during an interview to BBC.

She said she had been refusing such ads even since she was a VJ.

She responded this while answering to a question that whether she could name any Bollywood/Pakistani stars who had never endorsed a skin lightening product.

The statement has come at the moment when there are strong protests all over the US against local police for killing a blackman namely George Floyd.