UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Says She Never Endorsed Skin Whitening Cream

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:23 PM

Mahira Khan says she never endorsed skin whitening cream

The actress has said that she has been refusing appearance in ads for skin whitening creams.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Popular actress Mahira Khan said that she never appeared in any ad of skin whitening cream on tv.

“I have been refusing it even since I was a VJ till now and never endorsed a skin lightening product,” said Mahira Khan during an interview to BBC.

She said she had been refusing such ads even since she was a VJ.

She responded this while answering to a question that whether she could name any Bollywood/Pakistani stars who had never endorsed a skin lightening product.

The statement has come at the moment when there are strong protests all over the US against local police for killing a blackman namely George Floyd.

Related Topics

Police George Mahira Khan TV All

Recent Stories

Another Indian Spy quadcopter shot down in Khanjar ..

19 minutes ago

Small Plane Crash in US' California Kills All 3 Pe ..

15 minutes ago

California says film, TV production can resume Jun ..

16 minutes ago

Rebel group suspends participation in Central Afri ..

16 minutes ago

Brazil court bans raids in Rio favelas during pand ..

16 minutes ago

Open all hours, New Delhi crematorium struggles wi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.