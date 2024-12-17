Mahira Khan Says She Was Offered Role In Web Series Heeramandi 15 Years Ago
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:24 PM
Raees actress says Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his desire to cast her in Heeramandi when she was there in Mumbai for a wedding ceremony
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned actress Mahira Khan revealed that the she was offered role in famous web series Heeramandi 15 years ago.
“I was in Mumbai to attend a friend’s wedding when I was offered role in Heeramandi,” said Mahira Khan in a recent interview.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the Indian film Raees, said her friend was at Rizwan Baig and Moeen Baig’s design studio to choose her wedding dress.
During the visit, they were discussing the search for a Pakistani actress.
Mahira's friend suggested her name to Rizwan Baig.
At that time, Mahira was working as a VJ on television.
Following this, Mahira was introduced to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who expressed his desire to cast her in Heeramandi.
Mahira further shared that, unfortunately, the Taj incident occurred soon after, which strained relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was busy with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film at the time.
