Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy To Run Awareness Campaign For Vaccination With US Embassy

Fri 01st October 2021

The US Karachi Consulate has launched the campaign to sensitize the citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2021) Renowned Lollywood Star Mahira Khan and popular singer Shehzad Roy will be the part of a campaign under the aegis of the US embassy to sensitize the citizens to get vaccinated for their safety and protection from COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, US Karachi Consulate said that they have launched a campaign in partnership with Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy, Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho, & Karachi Administrator.

It tweeted, “U.S. Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler launched the campaign in partnership with renowned actor @TheMahiraKhan , singer & humanitarian @ShehzadRoy, Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr.

Azra Pechuho, & Karachi Administrator @murtazawahab1 at Karachi’s JPMC #USPAK,”.

The US embassy joined hands with the Sindh government to run the campaign.

The United States has donated almost 15.8 million doses to help the Pakistani people and plans to donate another 9.6 million doses in October.

