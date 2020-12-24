UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Shares Emotional Reflections During Isolation Time

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:35 PM

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during isolation time

The Raees actor who recently recovered from the virus says she spent her time while listening to hold songs, reading, writing, watching films, smiling and thinking of life. She says she too cried during this time of isolation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Mahira Khan who recently recovered from COVID-19 shared some emotional reflections during her time of isolation.

The Raees actor was away from her family when she tested positive and she isolated herself for her own safety and safety of thers.

The Raees actor wrote: “I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night. I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.

I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.

And in my moments of pain and discomfort.

. I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing - all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah.

Thank you for the birthday wishes and the love.

Forever grateful,

Yours

X

P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ - She lives every day and forever 🤍

Mahira Khan who has turned 36 received huge messages of birthday wishes from fans, friends and colleagues. She thanked all of her fans and friends on social media for remembering her on her special day.

