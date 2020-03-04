Mahira Khan shocked over Qamar’s misogyny

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Mahira Khan who never spoke against any writer has also come hard upon Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for using abusive language against Marvi Sarmad.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan said she was shocked to see this man using such language against a woman during live telecast of a national tv channel. She also questioned that why he was being given project after project.

She wrote: “I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!" wrote Mahira. "Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on TV is revered and given project after project because of what?" She also said: “We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking!,”.

Yesterday, Khalil Rehman Qamar who got fame through his Drama “Mere Pass Tum ho” used abusive language against Marvi Sarmad in a live TV program.

He exceeded all limits after Marvi shared her views about “Azadi March” by arguing that “Mera Jism meri Marzi” to justify “Aurat March” which is due on March 8.

Mahira Khan who is previously worked with Qamar’s drama “Sadqay Tumhare” . She said she just shocked over what she saw and heard on TV and social media.

Majority of people have come out against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for using abusive language against Marvi Sarmad during a Live TV program. They are questioning his mental health for becoming abusive during Live TV program and losing control over himself while making comments about a woman.

Aurat March—which is approaching fast—has gotten momentum after the abusive language of Qamar against Marvi Sarmad went viral on social media.