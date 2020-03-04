UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Shocked Over Qamar’s Misogyny

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:38 PM

Mahira Khan shocked over Qamar’s misogyny

The actress question that why “the same man” is revered and given project after project.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Mahira Khan who never spoke against any writer has also come hard upon Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for using abusive language against Marvi Sarmad.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan said she was shocked to see this man using such language against a woman during live telecast of a national tv channel. She also questioned that why he was being given project after project.

She wrote: “I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!" wrote Mahira. "Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on TV is revered and given project after project because of what?" She also said: “We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking!,”.

Yesterday, Khalil Rehman Qamar who got fame through his Drama “Mere Pass Tum ho” used abusive language against Marvi Sarmad in a live TV program.

He exceeded all limits after Marvi shared her views about “Azadi March” by arguing that “Mera Jism meri Marzi” to justify “Aurat March” which is due on March 8.

Mahira Khan who is previously worked with Qamar’s drama “Sadqay Tumhare” . She said she just shocked over what she saw and heard on TV and social media.

Majority of people have come out against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for using abusive language against Marvi Sarmad during a Live TV program. They are questioning his mental health for becoming abusive during Live TV program and losing control over himself while making comments about a woman.

Aurat March—which is approaching fast—has gotten momentum after the abusive language of Qamar against Marvi Sarmad went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Man Same Mahira Khan March Women TV All

Recent Stories

Spring heavy rain spell to start tomorrow: Directo ..

2 minutes ago

Recognizing India, Pakistan as Nuclear Powers Woul ..

2 minutes ago

US Airstrike in Afghanistan Violates Washington-Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Azeem Shah took charge as director information Suk ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Rivlin May Ask Someone Other Than Netanya ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.