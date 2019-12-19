UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Speaks Up For Refugees

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:49 PM

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

Iconic actress of Lollywood industry was also joined by Hollywood stars in move against stereotyping refugees.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) After being appointed as Goodwill ambassador of UNHCR, Mahira Khan has started a new venture of raising voice for the rights of the refugees.

Mahira Khan who is an iconic figure of Lollywood industry was also joined by Hollywood stars to urge the people to stop stereotyping refugees and treating them differently.

Mahira Khan tweeted: “Every action counts. Every voice counts. We're proud to speak up for refugees everywhere. We all have a part to play in helping somebody else including me. What will yours be?"

The video also showed Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett, Neil Gaiman, Jung Woo-sung and Yusra Mardini among others talking about the importance of raising awareness.

