Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

(@FahadShabbir)

The Raees actress shares two stunning pictures of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Lollywood Star Mahira Khan has stunned fans by her new look.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared two stunning pictures of her fresh fringe hair cut with fans. She wrote, “I went for a trim.. first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out ( I will do it.. Im gonnaaa do it).. and then after the trim I went back and said cut me a fringe.”

The actress also shared with fans her mother’s reaction to her new look. “I came back home and my mother went - Ya Allah!”

She further stated, “Is it a post two time Covid survivor thing? Mid life crisis? God knows.

. all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college.. not even a piercing here and there.. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim,”.

Mahira Khan said, “I’m freshly omnicorn negative and insanely life positive.”

“P.S all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!” she added.