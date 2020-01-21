UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Supports Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha'

Tue 21st January 2020

Mahira Khan supports Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has expressed her support to famous filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat for his movie Zindagi Tamasha

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has expressed her support to famous filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat for his movie Zindagi Tamasha'.In a post of social-networking website Twitter, Mahira said, "Time and again we are made to realise our power and our influence.

A film (that people haven t seen) can make some this scared.

"The reaction came after Sarmad Khoosat told that he was receiving threats and asked his fans whether he should withdraw Zindagi Tamasha .Zindagi Tamasha' will be releasing across the country on January 24.In a statement, Sarmad Khosat said, "The topic of the film is sensitive but I have spoken the truth and one doesn't fear when speaking the truth."He told that the film is inspired by Khwaja Pervez's famous song Zindagi Tamasha Bani, written for the old film Naukri Vodi Da.

