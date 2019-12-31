UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Thanks Mazari For Approving Law Against Pedophiles

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:52 PM

Mahira Khan thanks Mazari for approving law against pedophiles

The actress asks the minister for more swift and strict action against those involved in sexual abuse of innocent children, so that no one even could think about it in future.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) Pakistan’s renowned actress Mahira Khan thanked Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari for making efforts for approval of Zainab Alert Bill from the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the National Assembly to publically punish pedophiles and those involved in raping children.

Taking to Twitter, country’s top film star Mahira Khan said she is very thankful to Shireen Mazari—the minister for Human Rights, for materializing the law mean to curb children’ sexual abuse in the country. She wrote: “ Thank you for responding. Also a request—more swift action should be taken—more noise should be made about this.

A loud and clear message should go out to these predators,”.

Just a day before, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted about approval of “Zainab Alert Bill”—that was meant to punish all pedophiles publically, so that the sexual abuse of children could come to an end.

The move started soon after the shocking incident of Zainab Ansari—a six-year old girl who was abducted, abused and murdered in Kasur district. The shocking incident brought waves in and outside the world—demanding “Swift and strict action” against criminals involved in raping and killing innocent children.

