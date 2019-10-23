Mahira Khan To Play Role Of Heroin In Upcoming Film "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad"

(@fidahassanain)

The actress showed her consent on Twitter regarding her role in the upcoming film.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th Oct, 2019) Actress of international fame Mahira Khan will appear as herein in "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" film.

Mahira Khan will appear as herion of known actor Fahd Mustafa in the film. Fahd Mustafa and Mahira Khan both never appeared together in any film but Mahira is considered actress of international fame while Fahd Mustafa is seen like Salman Khan of Pakistan.

Nabeel Qureshi, a director, shared the news of Mahira Khan's role as heroin in the upcoming movie and asked Mahira Khan live on her twitter account that whether she was willinig to play her role as heroin or not on which Mahira Khan replied "Jeeee haaaaan".

Action and Comedy film, Quaid Azam Zindabad, will be released next year in which Fahd Mustafa will play role as police inspector.

It may be mentioned here that Mahira Khan had said many times that she liked the acting of Fahd Mustafa but never got any chance to work with him. she had said that if she got any chance she would work with him.