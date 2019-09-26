UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan To Spread Magic At The Paris Fashion Week

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan arrived in Paris to walk the ramp for the Paris Fashion Week.The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, wherein she can be seen dressed casually along with minimal makeup.

The Raees' starlet then said that she had just landed in Paris for the prestigious fashion week, where she will be representing a famous makeup brand.Mahira has in the past appeared on numerous international platforms and represented Pakistan on various occasions too.In 2018, the �Humsafar' starlet made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as part of her ambassadorship for the same makeup brand.

