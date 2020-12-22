Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wishes

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has also updated her fans, friends and colleagues about her health, saying that she is now fine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Lollywood star Mahira Khan expressed thanks for fans, followers and colleagues in showbiz industry for wishing her birthday.

Mahira Khan who turned 36 years old was diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, in her recent message through Instagram on the occasion of her 36th birthday, the actress updated her fans about her wellbeing.

She wrote: “I’m going to try and reply to all the love and msgs I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday msgs, letters and videos too,”.

The actress said: “I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhumdulillah.”

“Have no doubt in my heart that all of your prayers worked their magic. I felt the love, I felt it all. I love love love you all…” she stated followed by an emoji of kiss.