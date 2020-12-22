UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan Turns 36, Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wishes

The actress has also updated her fans, friends and colleagues about her health, saying that she is now fine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Lollywood star Mahira Khan expressed thanks for fans, followers and colleagues in showbiz industry for wishing her birthday.

Mahira Khan who turned 36 years old was diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, in her recent message through Instagram on the occasion of her 36th birthday, the actress updated her fans about her wellbeing.

She wrote: “I’m going to try and reply to all the love and msgs I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday msgs, letters and videos too,”.

The actress said: “I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhumdulillah.”

“Have no doubt in my heart that all of your prayers worked their magic. I felt the love, I felt it all. I love love love you all…” she stated followed by an emoji of kiss.

Related Topics

Showbiz Mahira Khan Turkish Lira All Industry Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

19 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

22 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

22 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

37 minutes ago

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.