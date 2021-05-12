Mahira Khan urges people to term Israeli attacks as “terrorism”

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has spoken up against Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, calling them “heartbreaking and barbaric attacks".

Lollywood Superstar Mahira Khan has also spoken up against Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

The actress took to Twitter and shared a heartbreaking video of the situation in Palestine with a caption: “Heartbreaking!! Barbaric attacks. Even worse those who remain silent. #PalestinianLivesMatter,” she wrote.

In another tweet, the actress asked the people to term the Israeli attacks on Palestine as “terrorism”.

The death toll of Palestinians reached to 36 including 10 children due to Israeli terrorism.

Israeli military continued airstrike on Gaza, targeting many areas. In response to Israeli terrorism, Palestine fired rockets.

Israeli launched more intense airstrike in Gaza since the bombardment in 2014.

Following Israeli attacks, Hamas fired rockets from the coastal territory towards Israeli which killed five people. Loud booms and air-raid sirens were heard across the targeted cities including Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Modiin and Beersheba.

Israel targeted civilian population and Gaza strip after attacks on Palestinians worshipers inside Al-Aqsa mosque. The Isreali military and police stormed inside Al-Aqsa mosque and injured over 700 people including women and children who were there to offer prayers.

Hamas launched the rocket fire after it demanded Israel to stand down its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem following days of violence against Palestinians.

Israeli police, in latest act of violence, stormed the compound on Monday for a third consecutive day, firing rubber-coated steel rounds, stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

On other hand, there is a top trend on Twitter with condemnation of Israeli terrorism on Palestine from major parts of the world. People are posting pictures, videos and messages to condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine and terrorism inside Al-Aqsa mosque.