Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, friend Babar Zaheer

The actress has uploaded on Instagram a video clip of all the moments she shared with Babar Zaheer so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Lollywood star Mahira Khan wishes birth to her makeup artist and photographer Babar Zaheer and shared an abundance of love with him.

Taking to Instagram, the actress called Babar Zaheer her “Jigar ka tukda,”.

She wrote: “Salgirah Mubarak @iambabarzaheer Sadqay tumharay, sadqay humaray,”.

Mahira Khan also shared a video clip on her account the moments she shared with Babar so far, with a caption: “Meray jigar ka tukda, my Babar.

“You know exactly how much you mean to me, I am so grateful that we found each other. May this bond always be full of love, laughter, respect, dancing and singing Ameen. I love you, always,”.