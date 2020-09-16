UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan Writes Heart-touching Note On 11th Birthday Of Her Son

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:25 PM

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note on 11th birthday of her son

The actress says she is grateful every second of her life that she  has been chosen to be mother Azlan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Lollywood star Mahira Khan penned down an heart-touching note on 11th birthday of her son.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a picture with caption: “My one and only, my only one… 11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama, your mimi.”

In another post, Mahira Khan said: “Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world – to be happy, healthy, brave, and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over.” On Mahira Khan's 35th birthday in December, the actress shared a throwback photo from when Azlan was a baby and wrote: "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed.

I was a 24-year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime,”.

She is one of the top actresses of the country who also starred in Bollywood film Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. She also made her name through hera tv show “Humsafar” that featured Fawad Khan which was aired between 2011 and 2012.

Mahira Khan also starred in popular TV shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye. Last seen in Pakistani film Superstar, Mahira's next movie is The Legend of Maula Jatt.

