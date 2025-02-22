Open Menu

Mahira Khan’s Dance Video With Husband At Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:19 PM

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

Raees actress dances with her husband Salim Karim at wedding ceremony of their close friend Sikandar Rizvi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan’s top actress Mahira Khan’s dance video with her husband Salim Karim went viral on the social media on Saturday.

The Raees actress and her husband were dancing at a wedding ceremony of their close friend Sikandar Rizvi, who is a Pakistani-French actor.

The social media users reacted to the dance video and made interesting comments.

Mahira Khan could be seen dancing intimately with her husband in the video. Dressed in a black Sharara, she looked stunning with her husband Salim Karim who had opted traditional Sherwani.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users and fans.

While many praised the couple as some criticized Mahira Khan for her bold outfit choice.

Related Topics

Social Media Marriage Mahira Khan From Top

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

1 minute ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

11 minutes ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

45 minutes ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

47 minutes ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

58 minutes ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

1 hour ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

3 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

5 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz