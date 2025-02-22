Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Raees actress dances with her husband Salim Karim at wedding ceremony of their close friend Sikandar Rizvi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan’s top actress Mahira Khan’s dance video with her husband Salim Karim went viral on the social media on Saturday.

The Raees actress and her husband were dancing at a wedding ceremony of their close friend Sikandar Rizvi, who is a Pakistani-French actor.

The social media users reacted to the dance video and made interesting comments.

Mahira Khan could be seen dancing intimately with her husband in the video. Dressed in a black Sharara, she looked stunning with her husband Salim Karim who had opted traditional Sherwani.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users and fans.

While many praised the couple as some criticized Mahira Khan for her bold outfit choice.