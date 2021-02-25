UrduPoint.com
Mahira Khan’s Funny Video Stuns Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:54 PM

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

The actress is seen posing for the photographers during a photo shoot which has gone viral on social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Lollywood Star Mahira Khan’s video in which she was posing for a photo shoot went viral on social media.

Taking to Insagram, Babar Zaheer, the make-up artist of the actress uploaded the video.

The actress was smiling and making post which attracted huge audience on social media apps.

The actress made her name through her remarkable performance in Raees with Indian star Shah Rukh Khan and many other Lollywood films.

More Stories From Showbiz

