Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:33 PM

Mahira Khan’s special appearance for 'Parey Hut Love' will leave you spell bound

She will be playing Zeena Begum in the movie. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Actress Mahira Khan will be making a special appearance in upcoming Pakistani movie Parey Hut Love.

Mahira Khan shared a look from her special appearance on social media. This poster will definitely leave you spell-bound as she looks breathtakingly beautiful.

Sharing the poster, Mahira Khan sent good wishes to Parey Hut Love team for its trailer launch.

The trailer of the much anticipated Pakistani movie will launch today.

Upcoming Pakistani movie ‘Parey Hat Love’ has become the talk of the town, or internet, to say the least.

The film has been shot in four exotic locations in Pakistan and abroad and is one of the most anticipated releases of this year.

Parey Hut Love is a contemporary romantic comedy primarily set in Pakistan and Europe. The basic premise of the film is an unlikely romance between a young free-willed, commitment-phobic and a beautiful, strong-willed woman as they happen to meet and fall in love over a series of unplanned encounters.

The film, directed by Asim Raza, features Teefa in Trouble star Maya Ali and Ho Mann Jahaan’s Sheheryar Munawar besides veteran actors Nadeem Baig and Hina Dilpazeer, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, and Rachel Viccaji.

All eyes are on the movie as the star cast has already lifted our hopes too much.

The film is slated for release on Eid-ul-Azha, 2019.

