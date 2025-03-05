Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Bollywood actress Mahira Sharma has finally opened up about addressing the rumors regarding dates with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The speculations about their relationship started after Siraj liked Mahira’s Instagram post and both started following each other.

Following this, Indian media reported that Mahira and Siraj had been dating for the past few months.

However, Mahira has now broken her silence, dismissing the rumors as baseless.

In an interview, when asked about her alleged relationship with Mohammed Siraj, Mahira clarified, "There is nothing like that.

I am not dating anyone."

Commenting on the rumors, she added, “The fans can link you with anyone, and we can’t stop them. When I work, I get linked with my co-stars but I don’t pay attention to such things. If people enjoy making such speculations, they can, but there is no truth to it,”.

It may be mentioned here that Mohammed Siraj has not been part of the Indian team since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He was not included in the white-ball series against England or in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.