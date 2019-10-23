UrduPoint.com
Maira Khan Hopes To Win Fans Hearts With Performance In Durj'

Wed 23rd October 2019

Pakistani actress Maira Khan has expressed her hope to entertain the fans with her stunning acting in upcoming movie Durj'

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Pakistani actress Maira Khan has expressed her hope to entertain the fans with her stunning acting in upcoming movie Durj'.In a statement, the actress said she is happy that her movie is finally releasing after green signal from censor board.

I have tried to give my best in the film, she added.Maira further said that viewers will like the concept and story of Durj that will further increase her fan following.Durj, the film based on real-life incident of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses, was earlier due to release on October 11 across the world and on October 18 in Pakistan.

