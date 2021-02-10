Major French Cinema Producer Placed In Custody Over Allegations of Sexual Assault

President of the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC) Dominique Boutonnat on Wednesday was put in police custody over accusations related to sexual assault and a rape attempt, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the detainee

Boutonnat's godson, aged 22, filed a complaint against the cinema producer last October, accusing him of committing acts of sexual assault and an attempted rape last summer. Following the complaint, a judicial inquiry into the matter was launched.

According to the source, Boutonnat denies all allegations.

The producer was elected to lead the CNC, which is under the authority of France's Culture Ministry and is responsible for regulating the national cinema industry, in 2019.