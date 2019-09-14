Making of film 'Gawah Rehna' to begin in October

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Producer Kashif Ismail on Saturday said he would start making his feature film 'Gawah Rehna' on the subject of 'Khilafat Movement' in October

During the British rule in the Sub-continent in 1920s, the Muslims of the region currently constituting Pakistan had started the Khilafat Movement in defiance the rulers to help Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and his Turkish nation in their struggle against the imperial forces, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club.

Kashif Kamal, who was flanked by the film's writer and director Tahir and the cast, said the film, which was expected to be released in Pakistan and Turkey in March 2020.

Besides, Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and the brave Turkish nation, the film would be a tribute the unsung heroes of Pakistan Movement, he added.

The cast included legendary actor Qavi Khan, Emmad Irfani, Ghana Ali, Rabya Kulsoom, Rehan Nazim and Faisal Imtiaz while Trukish actor Mert Sismanlar would also play an important role in the film, Kashif Kamal said.