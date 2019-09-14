UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Of Film 'Gawah Rehna' To Begin In October

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:36 PM

Making of film 'Gawah Rehna' to begin in October

Producer Kashif Ismail on Saturday said he would start making his feature film 'Gawah Rehna' on the subject of 'Khilafat Movement' in October

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Producer Kashif Ismail on Saturday said he would start making his feature film 'Gawah Rehna' on the subject of 'Khilafat Movement' in October.

During the British rule in the Sub-continent in 1920s, the Muslims of the region currently constituting Pakistan had started the Khilafat Movement in defiance the rulers to help Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and his Turkish nation in their struggle against the imperial forces, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club.

Kashif Kamal, who was flanked by the film's writer and director Tahir and the cast, said the film, which was expected to be released in Pakistan and Turkey in March 2020.

Besides, Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk and the brave Turkish nation, the film would be a tribute the unsung heroes of Pakistan Movement, he added.

The cast included legendary actor Qavi Khan, Emmad Irfani, Ghana Ali, Rabya Kulsoom, Rehan Nazim and Faisal Imtiaz while Trukish actor Mert Sismanlar would also play an important role in the film, Kashif Kamal said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Turkey Ghana Ghazi Emmad Irfani Qavi Khan March October 2020 Muslim

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Office Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur for provision of health servic ..

2 minutes ago

Modern training, refresher courses for police top ..

4 minutes ago

Complaints on Citizen Portal being redressed promp ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgm ..

19 minutes ago

Faizan, Akhlaq, Khalid and Zulfiqar star on day on ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.