Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

The actress who is 48 years old has shared her picture on her Instagram and informed her fans and friends about her health and resumption of duties.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Malaika Arora has resumed work after car accident earlier this month.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her heels on her story as she started to perform her duties.

She wrote, “Feels good to be back on set.”

The 48-year-old actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead when Malaika’s car was involved in a three-car pile up.

The actress was grateful to the people who helped her during her tough time after the accident.

In an heart-touching note, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

”

She continued, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff,”.

She also said, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it."

Last time, Malaika was spotted with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor when they attended newly weds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.