UrduPoint.com

Malaika Arora Resumes Work After Car Accident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

The actress who is 48 years old has shared her picture on her Instagram and informed her fans and friends about her health and resumption of duties.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Malaika Arora has resumed work after car accident earlier this month.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her heels on her story as she started to perform her duties.

She wrote, “Feels good to be back on set.”

The 48-year-old actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead when Malaika’s car was involved in a three-car pile up.

The actress was grateful to the people who helped her during her tough time after the accident.

In an heart-touching note, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.

She continued, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff,”.

She also said, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it."

Last time, Malaika was spotted with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor when they attended newly weds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Related Topics

Accident Film And Movies Road Car Arjun Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Family From Instagram

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 33-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

33-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

3 minutes ago
 Several shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Bill ..

Several shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Billi Tang

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan's new local COVID-19 cases rise to 1,390

Taiwan's new local COVID-19 cases rise to 1,390

3 minutes ago
 Kot Addu Stadium deprives of facilities

Kot Addu Stadium deprives of facilities

3 minutes ago
 Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.