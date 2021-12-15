Malaika Arora Says Getting Back To Routine After COVID-19 Is Not Easy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:16 PM
The actress, however, has shared some tips as to how the people who are dealing with Coronavirus may return to their routine life.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has admitted that getting back energy after recovering from COVID-19 is not an easy.
The actress says that it is even difficult for her to get back into the routine.
According to a report by a local newspaper, Malaika Arora has shared some hopeful words for those who are dealing with the after-effects.
sent some hopeful words for those who are dealing with the after-effects of Covid-19.
She says, “Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating.
Just getting out of bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength,”.
The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also adds, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post-Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit, and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”
She also states: “Hang in there! Everything will eventually be okay, even if it doesn’t feel that way,”.