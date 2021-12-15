Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after COVID-19 is not easy

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress, however, has shared some tips as to how the people who are dealing with Coronavirus may return to their routine life.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has admitted that getting back energy after recovering from COVID-19 is not an easy.

The actress says that it is even difficult for her to get back into the routine.

According to a report by a local newspaper, Malaika Arora has shared some hopeful words for those who are dealing with the after-effects.

She says, “Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating.

Just getting out of bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength,”.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also adds, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post-Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit, and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”

She also states: “Hang in there! Everything will eventually be okay, even if it doesn’t feel that way,”.