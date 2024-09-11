Open Menu

Malaika Arora's Father Commits Suicide In Mumbai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:25 PM

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Police arrive at scene and have cordoned off building, but no suicide note has been discovered yet

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Anil Arora, the father of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, tragically took his own life by leaping from the roof of his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The police arrived at the scene and have cordoned off the building, but no suicide note was discovered yet from the spot.

The investigation into the motives behind this act is ongoing.

At the time of her father's death, Malaika Arora was not present at the home, officials confirmed.

Following the incident, Malaika Arora, accompanied by her family members and her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, visited her father's residence to pay their respects.

Malaika Arora was only 11 years old when her parents separated, and she, along with her younger sister Amrita, who was just 6, were raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

