Malaika Arora's Father Commits Suicide In Mumbai
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:25 PM
Police arrive at scene and have cordoned off building, but no suicide note has been discovered yet
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) Anil Arora, the father of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, tragically took his own life by leaping from the roof of his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.
The police arrived at the scene and have cordoned off the building, but no suicide note was discovered yet from the spot.
The investigation into the motives behind this act is ongoing.
At the time of her father's death, Malaika Arora was not present at the home, officials confirmed.
Following the incident, Malaika Arora, accompanied by her family members and her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, visited her father's residence to pay their respects.
Malaika Arora was only 11 years old when her parents separated, and she, along with her younger sister Amrita, who was just 6, were raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.
Recent Stories
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation1 day ago
-
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video2 days ago
-
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan goes viral2 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints4 days ago
-
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos5 days ago
-
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist7 days ago
-
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram11 days ago
-
Farmers, police clash over of Kangana Ranaut effigy in Uttar Pradesh14 days ago
-
Mahira Khan marks birthday of her husband14 days ago
-
ACP pays tribute to renowned comedian Hanif Raja16 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq reveals childhood dream of becoming princes like Lady Diana16 days ago
-
Mimi Chakraborty reveals rape threats over posts against Kolkata rape case21 days ago