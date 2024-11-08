Open Menu

Malaika Arora’s Instagram Post About Breakup With Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:23 PM

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

Actress says every positive thought is a silent prayer or blessing that changes your life

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Actress Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram post has gone viral on social media following her confirmed breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Just days ago, Arjun Kapoor publicly acknowledged the end of his relationship with Malaika, who is older than him, during a promotional event for his upcoming film Singham Again.

Speaking to the media, Arjun revealed that he is now single, effectively confirming the split that had been rumored for some time.

Since then, Malaika posted a cryptic message on social media that fans are interpreting as a response to the breakup. In an Instagram story, she shared a "Good Morning" greeting along with the message: "Every positive thought is a silent prayer or blessing that changes your life.

"

The pair began dating in 2018, keeping their relationship private initially. Their relationship eventually became public, sparking rumors of an impending marriage, though both Malaika and Arjun consistently chose not to address or confirm these speculations.

Arjun Kapoor reportedly visited Malaika last month after the tragic passing of her father, Anil Mehta, who took his own life, showing his support during her time of grief.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Marriage Split Arjun Kapoor 2018 Prayer Post Media Event Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

4 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

17 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

17 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

17 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

17 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

17 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz