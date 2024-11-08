Malaika Arora’s Instagram Post About Breakup With Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral
Actress says every positive thought is a silent prayer or blessing that changes your life
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Actress Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram post has gone viral on social media following her confirmed breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Just days ago, Arjun Kapoor publicly acknowledged the end of his relationship with Malaika, who is older than him, during a promotional event for his upcoming film Singham Again.
Speaking to the media, Arjun revealed that he is now single, effectively confirming the split that had been rumored for some time.
Since then, Malaika posted a cryptic message on social media that fans are interpreting as a response to the breakup. In an Instagram story, she shared a "Good Morning" greeting along with the message: "Every positive thought is a silent prayer or blessing that changes your life.
"
The pair began dating in 2018, keeping their relationship private initially. Their relationship eventually became public, sparking rumors of an impending marriage, though both Malaika and Arjun consistently chose not to address or confirm these speculations.
Arjun Kapoor reportedly visited Malaika last month after the tragic passing of her father, Anil Mehta, who took his own life, showing his support during her time of grief.
