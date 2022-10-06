Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai has joined Joyland and has become it's executive producer of the film.

The latest reports said that Malala stood by Apple Inc for three ventures.

Talking about unbelievable achievement, Malala said she is incredibly proud to support the film that proved Pakistani artists are among the best in global cinema.

Malala was quoted as saying, “Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us- to see our family members and friends as they are, not coloured by our own expectations or societal bias.

Taking to Instagram, Khoosat films also announced the development about Malala's joining. They wrote: “It’s a month of many joys for Joyland! Alongside being Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars, we are truly honoured to welcome the incredible Malala Yousafzai to the Joyland team as our new Executive Producer!

Joyland is a Saim Sadiq’s directorial film featuring; Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Raasti Farooqui and many more in vital roles.

The film had its first premiere at the Cannes 2022. It will be released on November 18, 2022 in Pakistan.