UrduPoint.com

Malala Yousafzai Joins Joyland As Executive Producer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

The Nobel laureate says Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us- to see our family members and friends as they are, not coloured by our own expectations or societal bias.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai has joined Joyland and has become it's executive producer of the film.

The latest reports said that Malala stood by Apple Inc for three ventures.

Talking about unbelievable achievement, Malala said she is incredibly proud to support the film that proved Pakistani artists are among the best in global cinema.

Malala was quoted as saying, “Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us- to see our family members and friends as they are, not coloured by our own expectations or societal bias.

Taking to Instagram, Khoosat films also announced the development about Malala's joining. They wrote: “It’s a month of many joys for Joyland! Alongside being Pakistan’s first official entry to the Oscars, we are truly honoured to welcome the incredible Malala Yousafzai to the Joyland team as our new Executive Producer!

Joyland is a Saim Sadiq’s directorial film featuring; Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Raasti Farooqui and many more in vital roles.

The film had its first premiere at the Cannes 2022. It will be released on November 18, 2022 in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Malala Yousafzai Film And Movies Sania Saeed November Apple Oscar Family Best Instagram

Recent Stories

realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect U ..

Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..

3 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

12 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

2 hours ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.