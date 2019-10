Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Arts Council arranged a function to remember legend singer Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium here Thursday.

Noted singers presented tribute to the services of play back singer Madan Noor Jehan, she rendered in music by singing songs.

A large number of people from different walks of life including Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar were present on the occasion.

Sofia Bedar said Madam Noor Jehan passed away some 19 years ago but her songs are liked even today.